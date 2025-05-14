Hsinchu, May 14: Taiwan-based chip giant MediaTek has announced its new chip, Dimensity 9400e, for flagship smartphones. The new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e comes with various next-gen technology that helps users perform heavy tasks, gaming, and using AI or genAI without facing any lag. The Dimensity 9400e mobile processor is also power efficient, meaning it offers longer usage hours without draining more battery.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e also boosts connectivity and imaging to help users become more productive with their device. MediaTek said in a post that Dimensity 9400e would bring all big core CPUs that allow gamers and enthusiasts to unlock "the ultimate performance smartphone in its class". Besides, the company said the new processor also adopts ultra-efficient wireless connectivity and an 8th-generation generative AI ecosystem from the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 family.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Specifications

MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e, built on a third-generation 4nm process, comes with Arm Cortex-X4 up to 3.4GHz, Arm Cortex-A720 up to 2.0GHz, and a large L3/SLC cache that improves power efficiency and helps deliver powerful performance in a smartphone. The processor is compatible with the Immportalis-G720 GPU, which provides raytracing performance and console-quality global illumination, said the company.

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e Features

Dimensity 9400e delivers flagship-class performance with power efficiency and offers extended gameplay with full FPS.

The Dimensity 9400e supports the latest NeuroPilot SDK, enabling advanced generative AI features like Multi-Modality, Large Vision Models, and global Language Models.

The Dimensity 9400e offers efficiency upgrades for lower power use. It features advanced connectivity tech, new power management chipsets, and a hybrid inductor design that extends battery life by an extra day.

The new MediaTek processor offers Wi-Fi 7 tri-band concurrency that can deliver up to 7.3 Gbps speeds. It also has low latency and extended coverage with Xtra Range™ 3.0. It also supports advanced 5G, AI-enhanced connectivity, and long-range Bluetooth up to 5 kilometres via line of sight for direct, private device-to-device communication.

MediaTek D9400e has an 18-bit RAW ISP for better video quality.

Besides the above features (benefits), the Dimensity 9400e meets the latest HDR standards for brilliant displays and audio. It has an AI depth engine, dual active displays, AMOLED anti-burn-in tech, and support for up to 4K videos at 120Hz. On the other hand, it supports less than 35ms Bluetooth audio latency, 24bit BT audio, and up to 12Mbps Bluetooth bandwidth.

