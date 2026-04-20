Apple is reportedly preparing significant hardware and aesthetic updates for its upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. While the tech giant has not officially confirmed the device, supply chain leaks indicate a move towards a unified back glass and aluminium frame design, moving away from the dual-tone appearance of previous models. The handset is expected to maintain a 6.9-inch ProMotion OLED display but may feature a Dynamic Island cutout that is up to 35% smaller than the current generation.

Internal upgrades are headlined by the anticipated A20 chip, which is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 2nm process. This transition could result in a 15% increase in processing speed and a 30% improvement in energy efficiency. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to house the largest battery ever seen in an iPhone, with a capacity ranging between 5,100 mAh and 5,200 mAh. Reports also suggest Apple may debut its in-house C2 modem, marking a departure from its reliance on Qualcomm hardware. Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea Set To Exit Apple Park Following Eight-Year Tenure Under Tim Cook.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming Pro series is likely to retain the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes for the Pro and Pro Max models, respectively. However, the visual identity of the devices could be defined by a new palette of colours. While earlier reports suggested a "Dark Red" variant, recent industry notes indicate that Apple is testing shades including Light Blue, Dark Cherry, Dark Grey, and Silver. These colours are reportedly identified by specific Pantone codes, such as Pantone 6076 for the Dark Cherry finish, though final selections remain subject to change before mass production begins.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in US, India (Expected)

Apple is anticipated to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup during its traditional September launch window, potentially alongside a new "Fold" or "Ultra" model. Industry analysts suggest that despite rising costs for memory chips and 2nm manufacturing processes, Apple may maintain its current pricing structure in the United States to remain competitive. Apple iOS 26.5 Developer Beta 2 Released; Check Features, iPhone Model Compatibility.

In the US market, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at USD 1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could begin at USD 1,199. However, the pricing for the Indian market may follow a different trajectory. Based on recent trends observed with the iPhone 17 series, consumers in India might see a price hike for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, even if global base prices remain stable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).