Cupertino, February 19: The iPhone SE 4 launch was delayed from an early date, reportedly February 11, and soon after Tim Cook announced that a new member would join the iPhone family on February 19, 2025. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple would launch several products during its launch week, including the iPhone SE 4; however, it did not happen. Meanwhile, a report suggested that Apple may not launch this smartphone on February 19.

According to reports, the iPhone SE 4 will be introduced today at 10 AM PT, around 11:30 IST. The Apple launch event is expected to take place in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. However, the tech giant or its CEO has not yet provided updates about the event or its products on social media platforms or Apple.com. Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Company Expected To Launch Its 4th iPhone SE Model on February 19, 2025; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Apple CEO Tim Cook Post on X About New Member Coming on February 19, 2025

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

iPhone SE 4 Price, Specification and Features

iPhone SE 4 is expected to be priced between INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 and come with a 48MP single camera, allowing it to record 4K HDR videos at 60 fps. The device may offer a 12MP selfie camera. The reports have suggested that SE 4 will likely feature the A18 chipset, which was introduced with Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. The device may include a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering a maximum of 1,200 nits of peak brightness and supporting HDR10. It may likely offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also expected to feature Apple's first modem. Nothing Phone 3a Camera Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 4, 2025; Know What to Expect.

iPhone SE4 Launch Today or Not?

According to a report by NDTV Profit, Apple may not launch its iPhone SE 4 today. Instead, there would be an iPhone 16 Avatar, which would likely be called 'iPhone 16e.' This somewhat aligns with Tim Cook's statement, "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family." The family here could mean the iPhone 16 series. The report suggested that the new model would be different from the Special Edition, and Apple might have killed off launching iPhone SE 4 plans.

