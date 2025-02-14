Mumbai, February 14: The Apple iPhone SE 4 release date, according to the latest reports, is February 19, 2025. The iPhone SE 4 has been anticipated to be launched with Apple's powerful A18 chipset and also feature a single 48MP camera on the rear. Besides, the upcoming smartphone is expected to offer Apple Intelligence features. After 2022's iPhone SE 3, this will be the fourth special edition model Apple will launch in India and other markets.

According to previous reports, the iPhone SE 4 was expected to launch this week, along with other Apple launches. The date was expected to be February 11; however, the latest information said that the launch would be delayed until next week, February 19, 2025. This week started with Apple launching Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate monitoring through an in-ear option.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone SE 4 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that could emit a maximum of 1,200 nits of peak brightness and support HDR10 for watching videos in a higher dynamic range. Apple's new compact iPhone will likely be powered by the A18 chipset, introduced in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, offering powerful performance. The camera on the device is expected to be a 48MP shooter, which could offer 4K HDR recording up to 60fps and support OIS (optical image stabilisation). It may include a 12MP HDR selfie camera.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be Apple's first device to feature a "proprietary 5G cellular modem." The smartphone may offer 4GB and 8GB RAM options paired with 128GB and 256GB internal storage.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date, Price in India

The Apple iPhone SE 4 release date is now anticipated to be February 19. The device may be introduced in the INR 45,000 to INR 50,000 price range. The SE 4 version will be launched globally, including in India.

