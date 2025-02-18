Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4, 2025 in India and ahead of its arrival, the UK-based smartphone maker has been teasing parts of its design. Nothing is known to experiment with design and offer ad-free experience with its UI. This time, the Carl Pei-run company will launch Nothing Phone (3a) with new camera setup on the rear. It is expected that the Nothing Phone 3a with 50MP periscope camera with 3x optical and 60x ultra digital zoom. It is expected to have TrueLens Engine 3.0 for realistic photos, AI sharpening and ability to capture 64% more light. The company is expected to launch Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Realme P3 Pro 5G, Realme P3X 5G Launched in India; Check Prices, Features and Specifications of New Realme P3 Series Smartphones.

Nothing Revealed Phone 3a Camera Design Ahead of Launch on March 4

See more. Capture more. Every detail crystal clear. Get Closer | 4 March 3:30 PM pic.twitter.com/ZCrPaoujld — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 18, 2025

