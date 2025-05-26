New Delhi, May 26: OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13s in India on June 5, 2025. The OnePlus 13s price and full specifications will be revealed at the launch event. However, the company has already started sharing teasers and sneak peeks on social media platforms. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a sleek design along with upgraded features.

As per reports, the upcoming OnePlus 13s might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was previously launched in China. The smartphone is likely to have a height of around 151mm and may feature curved edges around the rear camera module. It could be available in three colours, which may include Pastel Green, Soft Pink, and classic Black. The expected price of the OnePlus 13s in India is around INR 50,000. Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Launch Tomorrow; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Realme GT 7 Series.

OnePlus 13s Specifications and Features

OnePlus 13s will come with a camera bump that will include a vertically placed dual camera setup along with an LED flash. The smartphone is likely to have a slim bezels and punch-hole display for the front camera. It will feature a 6.32-inch display that may support a 120Hz refresh rate and is said to offer a 1.5K resolution. POVA Curve 5G Pre-Bookings Now Open, Launch Set for May 29, 2025; Check Rewards Announcement by POVA Mobile India, Expected Specifications and Features.

The OnePlus 13s is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The company is said to be replacing the alert slider with a new “Plus Key” button. The new button will reportedly be customisable, which will allow users to set different features or shortcuts based on their preferences. The OnePlus 13s camera setup is expected to come with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. The smartphone may offer either a 16MP or a 32MP front camera. The evice will likely feature a 6,260mAh battery and may also support 90W fast charging.

