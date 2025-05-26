iPhone 17 Series Launch Anticipated in September 2025, Know Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max

Cupertino, May 26: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the highly anticipated smartphones set to launch in the global market including India this year. It is expected that Apple will launch its iPhone 17 series around September 2025 and offer advanced specifications, features, and revamped design. The tech giant is also expected to introduce major upgrades in its iOS 19 update, bringing more powerful features and AI advancements.

Hints of the upcoming changes in the operating system's design will likely be shown during the Apple WWDC25 (Apple Worldwide Developer Conference 2025) starting from June 9, 2025. Apple has introduced various updates in its iOS 18 series leading up to iOS 19, which may be unveiled during the second week of June 2025. Apple may unveil more than just software-related updates during the upcoming annual developer conference.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro Max will undoubtedly be the most powerful smartphone from the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Apple is expected to break the chain of providing the same design, having a triangular camera setup on the rear, and introducing a new design. Apple may introduce a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear above, which will reportedly place the triangularly shaped triple camera setup.

As per leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a 48MP triple camera setup, including primary periscope and ultrawide. On the front, it may have a 24MP selfie camera. It may have a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion LTPO OLED display and run on Apple's A19 pro chipset. The same chipset is expected in the iPhone 17 Pro, and the same design changes are likely. However, the display size is rumoured to be a 6.3-inch smaller one, and it may have 48MP primary, 12MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto cameras with the same selfie camera on the front as the Pro Max model.

iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air will likely be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever launched. It will reportedly have a 5.5mm to 6.25mm thickness and a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED LTPO display. The smartphone will likely have a smaller battery and run on the Apple 19 chipset. It is rumoured to have a 48MP single camera on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 base variant is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, a 48MP+12+12MP rear camera setup, and run on the same A19 chipset.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 base model may launch at INR 89,900, and the iPhone 17 Air at INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to cost INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could start from INR 1,64,900.

