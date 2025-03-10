Mumbai, March 10: iQOO is set to introduce new smartphones in India along with iQOO Neo 10R. The Chinese smartphone maker will likely introduce its new iQOO Z10 series, including four models - iQOO Z10x, iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10 Turbo, and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro. The smartphone company will launch the Turbo series in India and introduce the iQOO Z10X model later this year.

The upcoming iQOO Z10 series will reportedly arrive in the mid-range segment and offer various highlighting features such as bigger batteries, fast-charging capabilities, segment-specific processors, attractive displays, and other specifications. iQOO will launch these devices in 2025 at different timelines; however, before their arrival, several key details have been leaked online. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Launch Likely in April; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z10 Turbo, iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro Specification and Features (Leaked)

According to a report by Gizmochina, the iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will feature Dimensity 8400 and Snapdragon 8s Elite and will likely arrive in April 2025. Both smartphones will offer powerful gaming performance due to their high-end processors. Besides, the report mentioned that the Realme Z10 Turbo series smartphone will have a 6.78-inch LTPS display with a resolution of around 1.5K.

The iQOO Z10 Turbo and iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro will likely pack a 7,000mAh to 7,600mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. The Turbo Pro Edition is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, as stated by the report. iQOO Neo 10R Launch on March 11 in India, CEO Nipun Marya Teases Gaming Feature of Upcoming Smartphone; Know What To Expect.

iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10x Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The iQOO Z10 series, including the standard and "x" models, will likely come with Snapdragon and MediaTek processors. The iQOO Z10 standard version will likely include a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 mobile processor and have an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The iQOO Z10x will likely launch at a lower price than the standard model with an LCD display later this year.

