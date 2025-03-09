New Delhi, March 9: Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to launch in April. The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with advanced specifications and features. Leaks suggest that the Turbo 4 Pro will be equipped with a new Snapdragon processor and a bigger battery. The Redmi Turbo 4, which was launched in January 2025, is powered by the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip. However, the upcoming Turbo 4 Pro model is expected to feature a Snapdragon processor.

Rumours surrounding the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro suggest that the smartphone will likely feature an LTPS panel. Additionally, it is expected to have slim bezels on all four sides to provide an enhanced viewing experience. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro might have a metal middle frame and a glass back. These design elements indicate that the Turbo 4 Pro is anticipated to offer a sleek design. Apple MacBook Air M4 Price, Specifications, Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Apple’s New Laptop Featuring by M4 Chipset, Having Apple Intelligence Support.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per a report of Gizmochina, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Elite processor. It is also anticipated to feature a 6.8-inch flat screen with a 1.5K resolution. Additionally, the device is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to come with a dual camera setup on the rear and it may feature a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary camera. The front camera is expected to be a 20MP lens. iPad Air M3 Launched in India, Introduces New Magic Keyboard; Check Price, Features, Specifications and Sale Details of Latest Device From Apple.

The smartphone is anticipated to come with a 7,550mAh battery, which is expected to support 90W fast charging capability. The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to have an IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is rumoured to include dual speakers for high quality audio output. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is anticipated to run on Android 15.

