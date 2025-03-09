iQOO Neo 10R will launch in India on March 11. Ahead of the launch, iQOO CEO Nipun Marya took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to reveal some details about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R. The CEO shared a post featuring an image with cryptic hints of some key gaming features of the smartphone. The iQOO Neo 10R will come with a built-in FPS meter, a 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate, and a 6043mm² vapour cooling chamber. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and will likely offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, it is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will come with a 6,400mAh battery with 80W flash charge support. It will have Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium colour options. Realme Buds T200 Lite Launch on March 19 in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10R Gaming Features

