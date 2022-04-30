iQoo, the sub-brand of Vivo launched two new smartphones, Z6 Pro and Z6 44W, under its Z series earlier this week. The latter is slated to go on sale tomorrow in India from noon via Amazon and iQoo India eStore. The phone can be had in two shades - Lumina Blue and Raven Black. Vivo X80 Series Reportedly To Be Launched in India on May 18, 2022.

The iQoo Z6 4G comes in three storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. While the base 4GB variant is priced at Rs 14,499, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM costs Rs 15,999. Price of the top-end variant has been set at Rs 16,999.

iQoo Z6 44W (Photo Credits: iQoo)

The iQoo Z6 4G boasts a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The all-new iQOO Z6 44W is the Fastest Charging Smartphone with AMOLED Display* and Snapdragon 680, so flex your drip. Every. Single. Time. with its top-notch performance. Starting at only ₹13,999. Know More: https://t.co/CAstL973zP#FullyLoaded #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/ueEiKw5AXs — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 29, 2022

For photos and videos, the iQoo Z6 packs a 50MP triple rear camera unit. The remaining two snappers are a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 2MP macro shooter. There's a 16MP shooter at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens for selfies and video chats. It runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 44W FlashCharge support.

