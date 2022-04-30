It was earlier this week when Vivo had officially launched the Vivo X80 series in China. The Chinese smartphone brand is now preparing to introduce the X80 series in the Indian market. According to a report from Gizmochina, Vivo India had dropped a teaser confirming the launch date of the new flagships in India as on May 18, 2022 at 12 pm IST. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Smartphones To Be Launched in India on May 4, 2022.

It's worth noting that Vivo had introduced the X80 series earlier this week itself. It comes in three versions - vanilla X80, X80 Pro Dimensity version, and the X80 Pro Snapdragon. Moreover, the teaser also revealed a few details of the India-spec Vivo X80 Pro. Judging by its looks, it's safe to assume that India might only see the arrival of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered versions.

Vivo X80 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The Vivo X80 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch E5 LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. For photography, the Vivo X80 Pro gets a quad rear camera module. It includes a 50MP GNV 1G primary sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The front camera is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging. It runs Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean out of the box.

