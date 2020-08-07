New Delhi, August 7: Koo App has been announced as one of the winners of the government's Digital India AatmaNirbhar App Challenge on Friday. Koo is an app similar to Twitter for non-English users. Launched in March this year, the application has won the challenge in the social networking category. The AatmaNirbhar App Challenge has received more than 6,900 entries from all over the country. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Koo App has been cofounded by entrepreneurs Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna. The application is currently available in four languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The mobile application allows users to post 400 characters of text or 1-minute short video or image content.

"We’re very excited about being one of the winners of the AatmaNirbhar App Challenge. PM Modi is giving startups, innovators and entrepreneurs a very good platform to showcase their creation and we’re grateful for this opportunity. We look forward to taking Koo to a wider India that wants to connect with people in their mother tongue," Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO of Koo said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former Cricketer Anil Kumble, Sadhguu, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Javagal Srinath are some of the prominent people who use Made in India Koo app.

