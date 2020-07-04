New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. The Premier also urged all the technology and startup communities to participate in the challenge to make India self-dependent in the field of technology.

Requesting the people to participate, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world-class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge." Guru Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Urges Youth to Connect With Teachings of Lord Buddha, Says 'Gautam Buddha's Ideals Have Solutions To Challenges Faced By World Today'.

Here what PM Modi wrote on Twitter:

Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. https://t.co/h0xqjEwPko — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

This challenge is for you if you have such a working product or if you feel you have the vision and expertise to create such products. I urge all my friends in the tech community to participate. Sharing my thoughts in my @LinkedIn post. https://t.co/aO5cMYi4SH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

Along with this, the Indian Premier also shared an article link from his LinkedIn account named -- 'Let us Code for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat!' Elaborating about the challenge, PM has written in the article, "To help our start-up and tech community achieve this objective, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology along with Atal Innovation Mission is coming up with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Innovation challenge. This shall run in two tracks: Promotion of Existing Apps and Development of New Apps."

Adding more about the outcome, he wrote, "The outcome of this challenge will be to give better visibility and clarity to existing Apps to achieve their goals, and to create tech products to find solutions to tech conundrums with the help of mentorship, tech support and guidance during the entire life-cycle."

The Indian Premier informed that the challenge will be jointly hosted by the Government and members of the tech community to make it more holistic. In the article, PM Modi urged the people in the tech community to participate and help create an Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).