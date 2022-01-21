Lenovo Legion is said to launch the Y90 device in China soon. The company has reportedly started teasing the device on Weibo. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the Legion Y90 smartphone have been leaked online by a tipster Panda is Bald. According to the tipster, Lenovo Legion Y90 is likely to sport a 6.92-inch AMOLED E4 display with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Smartphone To Debut on January 1, 2022.

Lenovo Legion Y90 (Photo Credits: Lenovo)

The handset is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Some reports have claimed that the device will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is likely to be packed with a 5,500mAh battery with 68W charging support.

Just like previous gaming smartphones from Legion, the Legion Y90 is also rumoured to get a pair of USB-C ports. In addition to this, the smartphone will get UFS 3.1 storage, Double engine Air Cooling technology, a speaker and more. When launched, the device will rival the likes of the Black Shark 5 series and RED MAGIC 7.

