A disgruntled man took to X (formerly Twitter), expressing disappointment over a wrong Amazon delivery. Venkatesh Alla detailed the horrific experience of a student, named Subhash Sharma, who ordered a brand-new Lenovo laptop worth INR 77,787 with his 'life savings.' However, to his disappointment, he received a used Lenovo laptop with the previous owner’s digital details. X user Venkatesh blasts on the social media platform with screenshots and pictures of the used machine and how the customer support service of Amazon India handled the situation poorly. The viral thread detailed the horrifying situation that followed next. He further claimed that the e-commerce giant had closed the case without any resolution. Amazon Fails To Deliver ‘Motu Patlu Kids Rakhi’ Priced at INR 100 to Mumbai-Based Customer on Raksha Bandhan; Ordered To Pay INR 40,000 Compensation.

“A student from a middle-class family, poured his lifetime savings, ₹77,787 to buy a laptop from @amazonIN. What should’ve been a proud, joyful moment turned into a nightmare. This thread will make your blood boil,” Venkatesh begins the X thread posted on May 20, which at the time of writing, earning above 3.5 million views. The order was placed on May 11 and the used laptop was delivered on May 13. “The moment he opened the laptop, shock hit him. Instead of prompting a new setup, it auto-logged into an existing user profile, meaning the laptop was ALREADY USED. No password, no fresh start, just someone else's digital leftovers,” he added. Amazon Customer Care Complaint: X User Shares His Experience Chatting With 6th Agent Till He Leaves Promising Smile.

Read the Viral X Thread

A student from a middle-class family, poured his lifetime savings, ₹77,787 to buy a laptop from @amazonIN . What should’ve been a proud, joyful moment turned into a nightmare. This thread will make your blood boil.👇 — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 20, 2025

Here's the Order Details

2.The moment he opened the laptop, shock hit him. Instead of prompting a new setup, it auto-logged into an existing user profile, meaning the laptop was ALREADY USED. No password, no fresh start, just someone else's digital leftovers. pic.twitter.com/LgZoADeEsW — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 20, 2025

“This is nothing short of cheating,” a disappointed Venkatesh further writes. He added screenshots of the emails the student received from Amazon after reaching out to customer service for help. However, Amazon’s response to the issue disappointed the student. From what it appeared, the company closed the case without producing a satisfied resolution to the customer.

The Personal Files and Documents of Previous User Continue To Exist

3. It gets worse. Inside the laptop were personal files, documents, and data from the previous owner. He didn’t buy a “refurbished” laptop. He bought a new one, or so Amazon claimed. This is nothing short of cheating. @amazonIN @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/bE1MVUUMYX — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 20, 2025

The Physical Condition of the Laptop Was Poor

5. He immediately reached out to @amazonIN customer care on 14th May. Guess what he heard(see next Tweet)? pic.twitter.com/8zt3j3bkjR — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 20, 2025

Amazon's Response To the Matter Dissatisfied the Customer

9. I demand immediate action from @amazonIN and @AmazonHelp. Contact @subhash23111996 without delay, check the complete details and arrange the product return, and process his refund. If this is ignored, be ready to face a formal complaint in the consumer forum. — Venkatesh Alla (@venkat_fin9) May 20, 2025

The E-Commerce Giant Is Yet To Respond to the Viral X Thread

He Also Added Screenshots of Similar Experiences by Other Customers

The X thread went viral with many users sharing their experiences with their orders. Meanwhile, Amazon India is yet to respond to the claim. More details on the matter are awaited.

