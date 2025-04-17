New Delhi, April 17: Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 PRO launched in India. The Lenovo-owned Motorola makes its debut in the laptop market with the Moto Book 60. The company also launched the Moto Pad 60 Pro tablet alongside its new laptop. Both devices will go on sale through Flipkart in the country. The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes with with PANTONE-curated colour option. Moto Book 60 comes with Bronze Green and Wedgewood colour options.

The Motorola Book 60 comes with a feature called Smart Connect, which will allow users to connect compatible devices to their laptop. Additionally, the laptop includes a Smart Clipboard feature. The Moto Pad 60 Pro comes a motopen pro and has AI tools powered by Google. These features are expected to enhance the user experience with tools for productivity. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Starts on April 23; Know Everything About Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India.

Moto Book 60 Specifications and Features

The Moto Book 60 comes with a sleek design and weighs 1.4 kg. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core 5 Processor 210H paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. It offers a brightness of up to 500 nits. The laptop comes with a Full HD camera. The Moto Book 60 comes with a 65W fast charger and stereo speakers. Additionally, the Moto Book 60 has a Smart Connect feature to enable integration with PCs for app continuity, data transfer, and multitasking across devices. It also includes AI features like Circle to Search and translation without switching apps.

Moto Pad 60 PRO Specifications and Features

Motorola Pad 60 Pro has a 12.7-inch display with a 3K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The Pad 60 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset. It has quad-speaker setup tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos technology. It comes with 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera. The tablet comes with an 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging support. It runs on Android 14 or later. Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Likely To Launch in December 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 PRO Price in India

Moto Book 60 Price in India starts at INR 61,999. The Moto Pad 60 PRO price with 8GB + 128GB is INR 26,999 and the variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage is priced at INR 28,999. The sale of these devices will start on April 23, 2025. These devices will be available on Flipkart, official website and retail stores.

