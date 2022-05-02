Redmi, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch its Pad 45 tablet in India soon. Xiaomi recently launched the Pad 5 along with Smart 5A TV Series and Xiaomi 12 Pro, and now, it is gearing up to introduce the Pad 5 tablet in the country. Tipster Mukul Sharma has tipped the launch of Redmi Pad 5 India launch, but the company is yet to confirm the launch date for the same. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Ahead of its launch, the price and specifications of the Redmi Pad 5 have been leaked online. According to a report from ITHome, Redmi Pad 5 could be priced at around CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,200). The price of the Indian model is likely to be similar to or lower than the Chinese model.

Redmi Pad 5 is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet will come with a 30W ultra-fast flash charging solution and an ultra-linear quad-speaker setup. It is expected to run on Android-based MIUI PadOS 13 out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2022 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).