Sunnyvale, May 30: Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn joined the ongoing wave of tech layoffs by cutting jobs from its workforce in its latest round. LinkedIn layoffs, which were recently implemented, affected 281 employees and affected engineer roles. The job cuts mainly affected the California staff. As per the reports, the workers were notified about the layoffs via WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice.

The reports highlighted that the latest round of LinkedIn layoffs affected various positions across California. The layoffs affected 281 employees, of which 159 were from Mountain View, 60 from San Francisco, 23 from Sunnyvale and 11 from Carpinteria. The job cuts also affected 28 remote workers in the state. LinkedIn-parent Microsoft laid off thousands of employees amid restructuring amid rapid development in artificial intelligence (AI) technology this year. Business Insider Layoffs: US-Based News Company Embraces AI for Operations, Announces Cutting 21% of Workforce in Every Department, Says Report.

This year, Microsoft had reduced 3% of its workforce, affecting 6,000 employees. It also included some of the tech giant's top managers, directors and leaders. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said that 30% of the codes were written by artificial intelligence, showing the widespread use of the technology for its operations. Reports hinted that the layoffs at LinkedIn could be linked to the ongoing job reductions at Microsoft.

LinkedIn WARN filing said the unit laid off most software engineers in its latest round. In Mountain View, 71 software engineers were laid off across three broader categories, and the seniors and staff were impacted. In the laid-off employee list were some specialists in ML (machine learning), systems infrastructure and DevOps. Wipro Layoffs: IT Giant Shuts Down Baddi Factory in Himachal Pradesh Without Notice, 80 Employees Affected Amid Labour Dispute and Financial Losses, Say Reports.

The LinkedIn layoffs and Microsoft layoffs were likely implemented for the same reasons - AI. Both the companies have yet to announce the severance packages for the affected and explain the real reason. With the tech layoffs wave affecting various positions in 2025, many more people are expected to lose their jobs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).