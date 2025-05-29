Baddi, May 29: Wipro has announced major layoffs in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi and shut down its operations in the town. The Wipro layoffs have affected 80 employees who were working at the Baddi manufacturing unit. The IT giant laid off employees in its latest round following ongoing issues such as labour unrest and workers' strike started on December 24, 2024. Wipro reportedly shut down its factory at Baddi without giving any prior notice to the working employees.

Reports mentioned that the employees were not aware of the shutdown or unit shutdown, and they went to the location at their regular time. However, security stopped them at the factory gates and told them it was closed. Due to the sudden news about the factory closure, some employees were shocked. As per reports, the workers did not know about the shutdown since they started working in December. eBay Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Giant Will Shut Down Its Operations in Israel by Q1 2026, Lay Off Over 200 Employees, Says Report.

Why Did Wipro Abruptly Shut Down Its Factory in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh?

The reasons for Wipro layoffs and factory shutdown are reportedly financial losses and disruption in operations. According to various reports, the company also faced economic unsustainability and, therefore, shut down the unit. Some other reports cited that Wipro closed the factory because it did not want to drop the police cases filed against some of the workers. Due to this, no final agreement was reached between the workers and the company.

Wipro Layoffs, Compensation and Support to Employees

Wipro reportedly said it would provide the legally required compensation to all the workers who lost their jobs. Following the layoff decision, there was a large protest in the area. Amid the ongoing issues, The Workers' union filed a formal complaint against Wipro to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the Labour Department. Walmart Hiring Soon? Global Retail Giant To Reportedly Create New Roles in US and India Amid Layoffs, AI Adoption and Business Restructuring.

Wipro's Baddi unit was one of the major contributors to its manufacturing operations, and its closure marked a significant setback for local workers, hampering regional growth. Despite the closure, another Wipro factory at Baddi continues to operate.

