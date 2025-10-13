New Delhi, October 13: Apple is expected to reveal several product updates this week. The iPhone maker may launch its iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, and entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro. As per reports, the launch could take place through online announcements rather than a physical event.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to launch its new M5 chip-powered iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models later this week. The tech giant is also expected to debut the second-generation Vision Pro headset. While the official launch date remains unconfirmed, several leaks have hinted its key specifications and features. As per reports, Apple’s upcoming lineup may include a new AirTag, HomePod mini, Apple TV box, iPhone 17e, and more in the coming months. Xiaomi Store Expands Globally With Its First Outlet in Morocco and New Store at Singapore Changi Airport.

M5 MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Vision Pro 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by Apple’s M5 processor. Reports suggest that the design of the new MacBook Pro will likely remain similar to previous models. MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max is expected to launch in 2026.

As per reports, the new iPad Pro is expected to feature Apple’s M5 chip paired with a C1X modem. The device could also introduce a dual front-facing camera setup. It may be optimised for portrait mode and landscape orientation to enhance the user experience during video calls and media access. OnePlus 15 Display Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Apple’s second-generation Vision Pro headset is expected to be powered by the M4 chip. It will likely enhance performance and improve graphics capabilities. The upcoming model may also feature a new, lighter strap to make it more comfortable for extended use. As per multiple reports, the new Vision Pro is anticipated to come with a "Dual Knit Band" and may be offered in a new Space Black colour option. The headset will likely continue to support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

