OnePlus 15 is expected to make its global debut on November 13. As per reports, the smartphone might first launch in China before the global rollout. Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 15, key details about its display specifications are tipped online. As per a tech blogger (@ZionsAnvin), the OnePlus 15 will likely feature a 6.78-inch BOE X3 OLED display. It may support a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is tipped to offer narrow bezels, along with improved brightness by 13% and better colour accuracy by 11.8%. As per multiple reports, the OnePlus 15 might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, and its price in India might be around 74,999. OriginOS 6 To Be Globally Unveiled on October 15, Android 16-Based Operating System To Offer Faster Scrolling, Design Changes; Check Eligible Vivo and iQOO Devices.

OnePlus 15 Display Specs

OnePlus 15 display details confirmed - BOE X3 OLED screen (third-generation Oriental Sreen) - 1.15mm ultra-narrow symmetrical bezels on all sides - HBM brightness improved by 13%. - Colour accuracy (deviation) improved by 11.8%. - Power consumption reduced by 10%. - Display… pic.twitter.com/q3GvVfmyxL — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)