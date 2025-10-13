Xiaomi has opened two new stores in its global retail expansion. On October 13, 2025, the company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the launch of its first-ever Xiaomi Store in Morocco and a new outlet at Singapore Changi Airport. In the post, Xiaomi noted, "Double the stores, double the excitement!" The company invited customers to explore its wide range of gadgets, like smartphones and more. Xiaomi said, “Dive into smart gadgets, explore cool tech, and experience innovation like never before.” Unitree G1 Kungfu Kid V6.0: Unitree Robotics Showcases Its Humanoid Robot’s Kung Fu Skills and Back Flipping Ability (Watch Video).

Xiaomi New Store in Morocco and Singapore Changi Airport

Double the stores, double the excitement! Our very first #XiaomiStore in Morocco and the brand-new store at Singapore Changi Airport have opened! Dive into smart gadgets, explore cool tech, and experience innovation like never before.✨ pic.twitter.com/cpEvGK8r7z — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 13, 2025

