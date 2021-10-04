Mik Zenon emerges as one of the most followed social media influencers, thanks to his amazing videos on his Amazon Finds.

Some people from the very beginning know what they wish to achieve in life and start working from a very early age towards acing that goal, while some others take a few years to realize their true calling and get ahead on their path to achieve their definition of success. In any case, individuals who thrive in their respective industries are those that exude pure passion, commitment and perseverance to take over their chosen niches. Today, making a name for oneself in the ever-growing and evolving digital world is easy, they say, but in reality, it can get a daunting task if not done right. Hence, experts always advise that people who wish to make it huge across the social media world and the digital realm must choose to learn each day and innovate constantly. Doing exactly that and much more in the digital world and emerging as one of the finest social media influencers in the affiliate marketing space is a passionate young man named Mik Zenon.

Who is Mik Zenon, you wonder? Well, he hails from Toronto, Canada, from a humble background and is originally from a small town in Walbrzych, Poland. After completing high school, he began his post-secondary education in Health Science and Education and started his career as a high school physical education and math teacher after completing his Bachelor Degrees in both fields. His experiences of a wide range of cultures and communities of various socioeconomic status earned by moving from one part of the Greater Toronto area to another allowed him to easily adapt to the circumstances of his environment and connect with people from all walks of life, which has proven to be an invaluable trait as a social media influencer.

Today, Mik Zenon has a massive following of nearly 3 million, thanks to his creative abilities, visions and strategies as a social media influencer in the affiliate marketing space, where he predominantly promotes his unique Amazon Finds. In just 14 months, he has amassed 1 billion views and has even generated millions of dollars in revenue in the e-commerce space. Mik Zenon recalls how in 2019, a certain podcast inspired him to turn from being a consumer of online content to a creator, where he understood the potential of social media to transform lives for the better.

From stock trading, currency trading, interest in e-commerce to finally entering in the affiliate marketing space, Mik Zenon came a long way. Mik Zenon's channel, which began as a 100 Part Amazon Finds series entitled "Amazon Products You Need (Or Don't)", soon was extended into 365 parts due to popular demand. What has helped him make strides as a social media influencer is his excellence in showcasing a product's unique features as well as creating an entertaining storyline that reflects his sense of humour, including recurring hidden objects for viewers to look for in each of his videos.

Another reason that helped Mik Zenon connect deeply with his audiences was his interest in various fields, which motivated him to create videos for different products like self-stirring pots, wearable keyboards, motorized pool loungers and many others.

Mik Zenon's ability to depict a meaningful product in a visually stimulating way with a strong storyline, providing comedic value, has thrust him forward as a social media influencer in the affiliate marketing space.