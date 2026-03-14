New York, March 14: Meta is reportedly preparing for a new round of sweeping job reductions that could impact 20 percent or more of its global workforce. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the parent company of Facebook and Instagram is seeking to offset the massive capital expenditures required for its artificial intelligence infrastructure while pivoting toward a smaller, AI-assisted employee base.

Although the exact magnitude and timing of the cuts have not been finalised, senior executives have reportedly been instructed to begin planning for significant personnel reductions. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone has characterised the reports as speculative, yet the move follows a series of high-profile investments in "superintelligence" teams and data centre expansions. Upcoming Layoffs in 2026: The New List of Safe vs Unsafe Jobs.

Meta Layoffs and the Cost of Artificial Intelligence

The potential restructuring comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg shifts the company’s focus toward competing in the generative AI sector. Meta has recently committed to investing USD 600 billion in data centre construction by 2028 and has spent billions acquiring startups such as the Chinese AI firm Manus and the social platform Moltbook. These costly bets have placed immense pressure on the company to find internal efficiencies.

If the 20 percent figure is realised, it would represent the most significant staff reduction since the "year of efficiency" in late 2022 and early 2023. At that time, Meta reduced its headcount by approximately 21,000 employees. As of 31 December, the company employed nearly 79,000 people, meaning over 15,000 workers could be affected by this latest transition.

Assessing the Broader Impact of Tech Sector Layoffs

Mark Zuckerberg has recently suggested that AI tools are allowing smaller teams to accomplish tasks that previously required large departments. This sentiment mirrors a broader trend across the Silicon Valley landscape, where companies are replacing traditional roles with automated systems. Earlier this year, Amazon confirmed 16,000 job cuts, while the fintech firm Block reduced its staff by nearly half, citing the growing capabilities of AI. Amazon Layoffs: Viral Post Claims Second Wave of 14,000 Job Cuts After 16,000 Roles Already Eliminated.

Despite the heavy spending, Meta has faced technical hurdles, including the abandonment of its "Behemoth" model last year following benchmark criticisms. The current development of a new model titled "Avocado" is also reportedly lagging behind internal expectations. These challenges, combined with the high cost of talent acquisition for AI researchers, have necessitated a tighter grip on operational spending through further layoffs.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).