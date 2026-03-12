Bengaluru, March 12: Fresh concerns over Amazon layoffs have surfaced after a viral social media post claimed that the company may be preparing a second round of job cuts. According to the post shared by the account Tech Layoff Tracker on X, the previously reported 16,000 layoffs at Amazon could represent only “Phase One,” with internal documents allegedly pointing to another 14,000 layoffs planned for Q2.

The claims, which cite anonymous vice presidents and directors, suggest that several teams within Amazon Web Services (AWS) may be restructured as part of a broader push toward artificial intelligence driven automation. The post alleges that certain engineering teams are being replaced by smaller groups of senior engineers managing AI powered workflows. It also claims that some departing engineers participated in “knowledge transfer sessions” that were later used to train AI systems that could replace parts of their roles. Atlassian Layoffs: Software Giant To Cut 1,600 Jobs in Major AI Push.

Amazon Layoffs: Social Media Post Sparks Fears of Second Round of Job Cuts

Amazon just confirmed 16,000 layoffs but sources inside are telling me the real story is so much worse Word from three different VPs: the 16K number is just "Phase One" - internal docs show another 14,000 cuts planned for Q2 A director in AWS walked me through their new… — Tech Layoff Tracker (@TechLayoffLover) March 12, 2026

However, the viral claims have not been independently verified, and Amazon has not officially responded to the specific allegations made in the post.

Earlier reports had already hinted at deeper restructuring within the company. A report by Reuters previously suggested that Amazon could eliminate up to 30,000 corporate jobs across two phases, indicating that additional layoffs might have always been part of a larger restructuring plan. Flipkart Layoffs 2026: Nearly 500 Employees Asked To Leave After Performance Review, Says Report.

Separately, the company has also reportedly reduced roles in some robotics teams in recent weeks.

Amazon earlier confirmed that around 16,000 employees were laid off this year, with many US based workers given 90 days to secure another internal position before severance takes effect. Senior Vice President Beth Galetti said the restructuring was aimed at strengthening the company by reducing management layers and improving operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has openly acknowledged that advances in artificial intelligence will reshape the company’s workforce. In earlier statements, he said AI driven productivity improvements could mean that the company will “need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today.”

As speculation continues online, employees and industry observers are closely watching whether Amazon confirms another round of layoffs or clarifies the claims circulating on social media.

