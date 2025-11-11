Menlo Park, November 11: Meta has laid off a further 600 employees this year as it continues to focus on its goal of building “Superintelligence”. The employees were reportedly laid off based on performance, not due to a shortage of funding. The company aims to create a leaner team focused on high-priority areas. The latest round of Meta layoffs comes as the social media giant continues its investment in developing advanced AI systems.

Moneycontrol reported that the around 600 employees were affected by the latest round of Meta layoffs, spanning multiple AI-related divisions. Meta has been reducing its workforce since the beginning of the year. In 2025, Mark Zuckerberg began hiring talented AI professionals from rival firms to strengthen Meta’s “Superintelligence” team. Gameskart Layoffs: Bengaluru-Based Gaming Firm Lays Off Over 400 Employees So Far Amid RMG Ban in India, Says Report/

Meta Layoffs Continue in 2025, Affect More 600 Employees

The Superintelligence project is overseen by Meta’s Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, who previously stated that the internal goal was to create smaller, faster-moving teams with greater impact per employee. The report added that despite the job cuts, Meta continues to invest heavily in advanced AI systems. The layoffs were reportedly carried out to focus on areas such as large-scale model training and AI-driven applications.

According to the layoff-tracking website Layoffs.fyi, a total of 109,623 jobs have been eliminated this year across the tech sector by 223 companies. Recent reports also indicated that Amazon was planning to reduce 14,000 roles and had already begun laying off employees. Other major companies with large-scale job cuts include Microsoft, Google, Meta, Intel, and Dell.

Know About Metamate Performance Review Tool at Meta

In addition to the layoffs, the report mentioned that Meta employees have been using an internal AI chatbot to help write their performance reviews. The AI tool, called “Metamate”, functions similarly to ChatGPT and assists employees by scanning internal documents and notes to provide feedback — helping summarise their achievements over the year. ‘No One Is Fired’: HR Accidentally Sends Termination Email to All 300 Employees Including CEO While Testing Automatic Off-Boarding Tool; Apologises Later for Layoffs Notice.

Metamate was praised by Joseph Spisak, Product Director at Meta’s Superintelligence Labs, who said it was useful for compiling self-evaluations and project summaries. Spisak noted that while preparing for reviews, he used Metamate to locate documents, list key accomplishments, and structure feedback. However, some employees raised concerns about the reliability of Metamate, saying the AI lacked context on individual contributions, forcing them to manually rewrite or adjust parts of the generated draft. Others said they preferred using a template generator instead of the tool.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2025 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).