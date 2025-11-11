Mumbai, November 11: Real-money gaming (RMG) businesses have been banned in India since the introduction of the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 in August. Several companies operating in the RMG sector have been affected, as they were forced to shut down operations and lay off employees. Gameskart had already laid off 120 employees in September amid the RMG ban, and job cuts have now reportedly surged, affecting around 400 people.

The ban on the real-money business triggered the companies to reconsider their offerings in Indian market. All the companies involved in RMG welcomed the decision by the government and said they were ready to move forward. Gameskart has laid off over 400 employees, higher from previously reported 120 in previous months, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Gameskart Layoffs Affect More Employees This Year Amid RMG Ban

Bengaluru-based Gameskart has laid off employees following the business disruption caused by the new online gaming act. In a statement, the company said the decision was driven mainly by business continuity concerns. The government's RMG ban brought about a fundamental shift in how such businesses operate.

Moneycontrol reported that the actual number of affected employees could be higher than 400. The publication stated that Gameskart once employed around 600 people but now has fewer than 100 remaining. After the earlier round of layoffs affecting 120 employees, Gameskart CEO Prithvi Singh said the decision was “heavy on the hearts” and that 120 “Krafters” were impacted across teams and functions.

