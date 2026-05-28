Meta Plus Subscriptions Launched: Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Get Premium Features; Company Expands 'Meta One' AI and Professional Plans

Meta has officially rolled out a new range of subscription plans for its flagship social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. This global initiative marks a strategic shift for the company, which is seeking to diversify its revenue streams beyond traditional digital advertising. By introducing these "Plus" tiers, Meta is offering power users access to exclusive tools, enhanced customisation options and advanced features that are not available to the standard user base.

Meta Paid Subscription Rollout: New Premium Features for Social Apps

The consumer-focused subscription plans are specifically designed to improve the social media experience through platform-specific upgrades. For Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus, subscribers can now access deeper insights into their content, such as seeing how many people have rewatched their Stories. These plans also include functional improvements, like the ability to create unlimited Story audience lists, preview Stories without appearing in viewer lists, and spotlight content for greater visibility. Meta Layoff Email Full Text: ‘Your Role Has Been Eliminated,’ Badges Deactivated at 4 AM As 8,000 Jobs Cut.

WhatsApp Plus offers a different set of benefits focused on messaging personalisation and interface aesthetics. Subscribers gain access to custom themes, unique ringtones, premium stickers and advanced tools for managing pinned chats and lists. Meta has confirmed that these "Plus" subscriptions are independent of its existing Meta Verified service, which remains focused on identity authentication, account protection and dedicated customer support.

Meta One: Expanding into AI and Professional Tools

Meta is consolidating its broader subscription strategy under a new umbrella brand called "Meta One." This initiative is designed to house professional-grade tools for creators, businesses and users of advanced AI models. As part of this rollout, Meta is testing AI-focused subscription tiers that provide increased computational capacity for users who rely on the platform for heavy image generation, video creation and complex reasoning tasks.

For creators and businesses, Meta is introducing two tiers: Meta One Essential and Meta One Advanced. The Advanced plan, in particular, offers significant perks for influencers, including priority placement in Facebook feeds, enhanced search visibility, and the ability to schedule posts with advanced analytics. Most notably, the top-tier plan provides access to human customer support, a feature that many small businesses and creators have long requested to resolve account issues more efficiently.

Meta Strategic Revenue Diversification

The decision to implement these subscription tiers comes as Meta looks to recover the significant costs associated with developing its advanced artificial intelligence infrastructure. With social media apps achieving global saturation, the company is pivoting toward a model that extracts value from its existing billions of users by offering premium utility. While these plans are currently being tested in specific markets, Meta intends to expand them globally as it continues to refine its subscription ecosystem. Meta Layoffs: ‘AI Is the Most Consequential Technology of Our Lifetimes’, Says Mark Zuckerberg in Memo to Employees After 8,000 Job Cuts.

Casual users will retain free access to Meta’s core apps and its basic AI chatbot. However, those requiring higher usage limits and professional-grade management tools will now have a clear pathway to upgrade their experience. As the rollout continues, Meta plans to add more features to these services, positioning "Meta One" as the central hub for its future paid offerings.

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