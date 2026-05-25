Viral Video Shows Paraglider Survive As Cessna 172 Tears Through Canopy Mid-Flight in Austria

A dramatic video captured the moment a small plane collided with a paraglider over northern Austria, tearing through the paraglider’s canopy and sending the woman plunging toward the ground before she managed to deploy an emergency parachute and land safely.

The incident took place on May 23 near the Schmittenhöhe mountain area close to Zell am See. The video, shared on Instagram by a 44-year-old Austrian woman identified as Sabrina, showed her paragliding in clear skies when a small sightseeing aircraft suddenly entered the frame and struck her canopy. Plane Crash in Brazil: Small Plane Crashes Into Building in Belo Horizonte, Pilot Trapped in Wreckage; Chilling Video Surfaces.

Austrian Paraglider Survives After Cessna 172 Tears Through Canopy Mid-Flight

🚨 WATCH: A paraglider gets hit by a Cessna 172 near the Austrian town of Zell am See. The paraglider was able to pull her rescue parachute and land safely shortly after the incident on Saturday. According to police, the 44-year-old Austrian had started from Schmittenhöhe in… pic.twitter.com/HYQ7euRu57 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) May 24, 2026

Viral Video Shows Austrian Woman Survive Plane Collision While Paragliding

The buzzing sound of the approaching aircraft can be heard moments before the plane, identified by Sabrina as a Cessna 172, tears through the paraglider’s canopy. The impact shredded the canopy and caused Sabrina to spin uncontrollably as she rapidly descended toward the ground.

Heart-stopping footage captured the woman screaming while trying to regain control and deploy her reserve parachute. The damaged canopy appeared split in half after the collision. Despite the mid-air impact, Sabrina successfully deployed her emergency chute, untangled herself from the harness and landed safely, narrowly avoiding a tree during the descent. Her camera later captured the hard landing accompanied by a loud grunt. Austria Plans To Ban Social Media for Children Under 14, Joins Growing Global Trend.

Both Pilot and Paraglider Escape Serious Injury

Authorities said both Sabrina and the pilot of the aircraft escaped without serious injuries. “The propeller of the motor plane severely damaged the paraglider, prompting the experienced paraglider to deploy her reserve parachute,” police said in a statement.

The sightseeing plane, piloted by a 28-year-old man, landed safely at Zell am See Airport following the collision. According to officials, the pilot claimed there was no way he could have avoided the paraglider.

The experienced paraglider was later transported by police helicopter to a local airport, according to Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung.

Sabrina Describes Survival as ‘Unbelievable’

In a translated Instagram caption following the incident, Sabrina reflected on surviving the accident with only minor injuries. "I actually still can't believe that I'm sitting here typing this and apart from a few nasty bruises and bruises all around nothing really happened," she wrote.

In another translated post, she added: “I actually still can’t believe that I’m sitting here typing this-and that, aside from a few nasty bruises and some general contusions, absolutely nothing happened.” The collision reportedly occurred on Sabrina’s birthday.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).