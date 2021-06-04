Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. This smartphone is said to be Mi 11 Lite. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi India VP and MD Manu Kumar Jain teased the device on his official Twitter handle hinting towards its imminent India launch. Although he didn't reveal the exact name of the phone but mentioned the word 'light' repeatedly in his tweet which suggests Mi 11 Lite. The smartphone has already been launched in Europe in both the 4G and 5G versions but it is unclear which version of the device will arrive in India. Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired & 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies.

Mi 11 Lite India (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

In terms of specifications, Mi 11 Lite sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. Both 4G and 5G versions of Mi 11 Lite are fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Mi Fans, nowadays phones are: a) Either 𝗟𝗼𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗱 (both specs & weight 😜) b) Or absolutely 𝘓𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 (both weight & features 😅) Wouldn't it be awesome if we got BEST of both the worlds? Truly "loaded + super thin & light"! What's your pick? RT & vote. 👇 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) June 4, 2021

Mi 11 Lite 4G is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC whereas the 5G model comes powered by a Snapdragon 780G chipset.

Mi 11 Lite India (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Both Mi 11 Lite 5G & 4G models get a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter. At the front of Mi 11 Lite 5G, there is a 20MP front snapper whereas the 4G model gets a 16MP front shooter. Coming to the pricing, as per a report, Mi 11 Lite could be priced slightly above Rs 20,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).