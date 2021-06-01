Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant introduced its 200W HyperCharge wired and 120W Wireless Fast charging technologies. This announcement was made by the company on its official Global Twitter account. Xiaomi shared a video demonstrating in how many minutes a smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery gets charged with new wired and wireless technologies. As per the video, the smartphone takes just 44 seconds to charge till 10 percent, 3 minutes to charge 50 percent and less than 8 minutes to get fully charged via the wired fast charging technology. Xiaomi To Unveil HyperCharge Fast Charging Technology Soon: Report.

Oppo currently offers its 125W Flash charging support that charges a 4,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Apart from Oppo, Realme offers a 125W UltraDart charging facility that offers the same charging speed as Oppo. Xiaomi also demonstrated 120W wireless charging in its video. The company uses a Mi 11 Pro phone to test both wired and wireless charging technologies.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

As per the video, Mi 11 Pro that comes with a 4,000mAh battery gets 10 percent in less than a minute, 50 percent in 7 minutes and 100 percent in 15 minutes. Though the company has introduced its new wired and wireless charging technologies, it is unknown that which phones will get it first. Xiaomi has also revealed when these technologies will be launched in the market.

