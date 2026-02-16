Beijing, February 16: Xiaomi is reportedly moving forward with the development of the Civi 6, contradicting earlier rumours that the slim-profile smartphone series had been discontinued. Recent reports from industry insiders on Weibo suggest that the device remains on track for a launch later this year, positioned as a premium mid-range offering with a significant focus on artificial intelligence.
The Civi series, first introduced in 2021, has traditionally targeted users seeking a balance between a lightweight design and flagship-grade camera performance. While there were no new Civi models released in 2025, the latest leaks indicate that Xiaomi is reviving the lineup to compete in the sub-flagship segment. Nothing A Series Teaser Dropped, New Models Likely Launch Soon in Global Market.
Hardware Specifications and Design Leaks
According to prominent tipster Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi Civi 6 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch LIPO quad-curved display. The build will likely include a metal frame and a glass back, maintaining the series' reputation for premium aesthetics. Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.
The camera department is expected to see a major upgrade, with rumours pointing toward a 200MP primary sensor and a telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom. For front-facing photography, the device may house a 50MP selfie camera. Other hardware features include dual speakers and a high-resolution display designed for immersive media consumption.
New Dedicated AI Functionality
A notable addition to the Civi 6 is the reported inclusion of a dedicated physical AI button. This move mirrors recent trends from manufacturers like OnePlus and Nothing, who have integrated hardware shortcuts for artificial intelligence features. This button is expected to facilitate the intelligent storage and processing of captured content within a dedicated AI-managed space.
Industry analysts suggest that by using the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Xiaomi intends to offer a "flagship-lite" experience. This strategy allows the company to provide high-end performance and Leica-tuned optics at a lower price point than the standard Xiaomi 15 or 16 series, appealing to the premium mid-range market.
Market Availability and Global Outlook
If the Civi 6 follows previous launch cycles, it will debut in China before potentially reaching international markets. In 2024, Xiaomi rebranded a Civi model as the Xiaomi 14 Civi for the Indian market. While there is no official confirmation regarding a 2026 release in India, the resumption of the series in China has raised expectations for a global rollout. Infinix Note 60 Ultra To Launch in India on February 18, 2026; Check Expected Specifications.
Currently, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed the existence of the Civi 6 or its launch timeline. Potential buyers are advised to wait for official regulatory filings or company announcements before making purchasing decisions, as specifications and features may change during the final stages of development.
