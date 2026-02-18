Mumbai, February 18: Xiaomi is reportedly making significant progress on its next major software iteration, with leaks confirming that the Android 17-based Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 is already in internal testing. The upcoming update surfaced through an unintentional global bug report, suggesting that the Chinese technology giant is moving toward a more self-developed system architecture. This new approach aims to further optimise performance and battery efficiency while maintaining full compatibility with core Google services.
While Xiaomi has temporarily paused current software rollouts until March due to the seasonal Chinese New Year holidays, the development of the Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 update remains a top priority. The company intends to leverage Google's next-generation operating system, which is expected to reach a stable release by June or July 2026, to enhance cross-device integration across its vast ecosystem of smartphones and tablets.
Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Features and Timeline
The transition to Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 is expected to follow the brand's traditional rollout pattern, starting with flagship models before reaching mid-range and budget segments. Early reports indicate that the software will focus on a refined user interface and deeper AI integration. By adapting the Android 17 core, Xiaomi plans to offer early beta builds shortly after the official OS release from Google.
The emphasis on a self-developed architecture within HyperOS 4.0 suggests a move toward greater independence in how the software manages hardware resources. This is expected to result in a smoother user experience, particularly for multi-tasking and high-performance gaming, across the latest Xiaomi 17 and 15 series devices.
Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update Eligible Devices for the Update
Based on current software update policies and leaked information, a wide range of devices are slated to receive the new firmware. The list includes several premium, mid-range, and entry-level models.
Xiaomi Series:
- Xiaomi 17 Ultra
- Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition
- Xiaomi 17
- Xiaomi 17 Pro
- Xiaomi 17 Pro Max
- Xiaomi 15T
- Xiaomi 15T Pro,
- Xiaomi 15S Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 15 Pro
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi MIX Flip 2
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
- Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Civi
- Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro
Redmi Series:
- Redmi K90
- Redmi K90 Pro Max
- Redmi K80 Ultra
- Redmi K80
- Redmi K70 Ultra
- Redmi K70
- Redmi K70e
- Redmi Note 15 5G
- Redmi Note 15 Pro+
- Redmi Note 15 Pro
- Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G
- Redmi Note 14 Pro+
- Redmi Note 14 Pro
- Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G
- Redmi Note 14S
- Redmi Turbo 5
- Redmi Turbo 5 Max
- Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
- Redmi Turbo 4
- Redmi Turbo 3
- Redmi 14R 5G
POCO Series
- POCO F8 Pro
- POCO F8 Ultra
- POCO F7
- POCO F7 Pro
- POCO F7 Ultra
- POCO F6 Pro
- POCO F6
- POCO X7 Pro
- POCO X7
- POCO X6 Pro
- POCO M8 5G
- POCO M8 Pro 5G
- POCO M7 Plus
- POCO M7 5G
- POCO M7 4G
- POCO C85 5G
- POCO C85 4G
- POCO C71
Xiaomi is internally testing HyperOS 4.0 based on Android 17, with leaks pointing to deeper AI integration, improved efficiency, and a more self-developed system architecture that still supports core Google services. Flagship models are expected to receive the update first once Android 17 stabilises. If delivered as planned, HyperOS 4.0 could mark a key step in Xiaomi’s push toward tighter ecosystem control and smarter cross-device experiences, potentially strengthening its competitiveness in an increasingly AI-driven smartphone market.
