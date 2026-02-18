Mumbai, February 18: Xiaomi is reportedly making significant progress on its next major software iteration, with leaks confirming that the Android 17-based Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 is already in internal testing. The upcoming update surfaced through an unintentional global bug report, suggesting that the Chinese technology giant is moving toward a more self-developed system architecture. This new approach aims to further optimise performance and battery efficiency while maintaining full compatibility with core Google services.

While Xiaomi has temporarily paused current software rollouts until March due to the seasonal Chinese New Year holidays, the development of the Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 update remains a top priority. The company intends to leverage Google's next-generation operating system, which is expected to reach a stable release by June or July 2026, to enhance cross-device integration across its vast ecosystem of smartphones and tablets.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Features and Timeline

The transition to Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 is expected to follow the brand's traditional rollout pattern, starting with flagship models before reaching mid-range and budget segments. Early reports indicate that the software will focus on a refined user interface and deeper AI integration. By adapting the Android 17 core, Xiaomi plans to offer early beta builds shortly after the official OS release from Google.

The emphasis on a self-developed architecture within HyperOS 4.0 suggests a move toward greater independence in how the software manages hardware resources. This is expected to result in a smoother user experience, particularly for multi-tasking and high-performance gaming, across the latest Xiaomi 17 and 15 series devices.

Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Android 17 Update Eligible Devices for the Update

Based on current software update policies and leaked information, a wide range of devices are slated to receive the new firmware. The list includes several premium, mid-range, and entry-level models.

Xiaomi Series:

Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition

Xiaomi 17

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 15T

Xiaomi 15T Pro,

Xiaomi 15S Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4

Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Redmi Series:

Redmi K90

Redmi K90 Pro Max

Redmi K80 Ultra

Redmi K80

Redmi K70 Ultra

Redmi K70

Redmi K70e

Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Redmi Note 15 Pro

Redmi Note 15 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Redmi Note 14 Pro

Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G

Redmi Note 14S

Redmi Turbo 5

Redmi Turbo 5 Max

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Redmi Turbo 4

Redmi Turbo 3

Redmi 14R 5G

POCO Series

POCO F8 Pro

POCO F8 Ultra

POCO F7

POCO F7 Pro

POCO F7 Ultra

POCO F6 Pro

POCO F6

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7

POCO X6 Pro

POCO M8 5G

POCO M8 Pro 5G

POCO M7 Plus

POCO M7 5G

POCO M7 4G

POCO C85 5G

POCO C85 4G

POCO C71

Xiaomi is internally testing HyperOS 4.0 based on Android 17, with leaks pointing to deeper AI integration, improved efficiency, and a more self-developed system architecture that still supports core Google services. Flagship models are expected to receive the update first once Android 17 stabilises. If delivered as planned, HyperOS 4.0 could mark a key step in Xiaomi’s push toward tighter ecosystem control and smarter cross-device experiences, potentially strengthening its competitiveness in an increasingly AI-driven smartphone market.

