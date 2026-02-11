Beijing, February 11: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is reportedly accelerating the development of its upcoming flagship, the Redmi K90 Ultra, with a launch expected significantly earlier than its predecessor. Recent supply chain leaks and database sightings suggest the device could debut in the Chinese market as early as April 2026.

The smartphone, identified by the model number 2604FRK1EC, represents a strategic shift for the K-series Ultra models. While the Redmi K80 Ultra launched in June 2025, the "2604" designation in the new model's identification code points towards a fourth-month release cycle, according to industry insiders on Weibo. Xiaomi 18 Series, Vivo X500 Series To Debut in September 2026 With Next-Gen Snapdragon and Dimensity Chipsets.

Redmi K90 Ultra: Rumoured Details

A primary highlight of the Redmi K90 Ultra is the rumored inclusion of a built-in physical cooling fan. If confirmed, this would mark the first time a Xiaomi-branded device incorporates active cooling, a feature typically reserved for dedicated gaming smartphones to ensure sustained performance during intensive tasks.

The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. Contrary to previous speculation regarding a "Plus" variant of the processor, analysts indicate that the standard Dimensity 9500 will drive the device, as the enhanced version is not slated for release until the latter half of the year.

Redmi K90 Ultra Specifications

The Redmi K90 Ultra is designed to cater to the high-end gaming segment, reportedly featuring a massive 6.8-inch display. The panel is expected to offer a 1.5K resolution and an ultra-high refresh rate of 165Hz, providing smoother visuals compared to the standard 120Hz or 144Hz displays found on current flagships.

To support these power-intensive components, the device may house a substantial 8,500mAh battery. Despite the large capacity, the phone will reportedly support 100W wired fast charging. Additional premium features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a metal frame for structural rigidity, and a high rating for water and dust resistance.

Redmi K90 Ultra: Global Prospects as Xiaomi 17T Pro

While the Redmi K90 Ultra is intended for the Chinese domestic market, a global variant is expected to follow under the Xiaomi 17T Pro moniker. Database records for a device with the model number 2602EPTC0G suggest that the international version may debut shortly after the Chinese launch. Oppo Find X10 Series Rumoured to Feature Massive 8,500mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging Support: Report.

However, the global iteration may differ slightly from the original model. Some reports suggest that the physical cooling fan could be omitted from the Xiaomi 17T Pro to maintain a slimmer profile for international consumers. Pricing for the various regions is expected to be announced closer to the official launch events.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 09:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).