Moto G32 has been introduced as the latest model under the G-Series in Europe. The smartphone will soon go on sale. It is confirmed to debut in Latin America and India in coming days. Key highlights of the handset include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 90Hz display, a big battery and more. Moto G32 Renders & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD FHD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging support and runs on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port and more. Coming to the pricing, Moto G32 is priced at EUR 210 for the 4GB + 128GB model.

