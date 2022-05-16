Motorola officially added a new smartphone 'G82 5G' under its G-Series on Saturday. The handset is launched only in Europe and is said to make its way to the Indian market soon. The device is available in Europe in two colour variants - meteorite gray and white lily. Motorola has announced that the smartphone will be introduced to select markets including Latin America, Asia, India and the Middle East. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

Moto G82 5G (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, Moto G82 5G gets a 6.6-inch punch-hole OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Moto G82 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support and runs on Android 12 based on MyUX OS. Coming to the pricing, Moto G82 5G is priced at EUR 330 (approximately Rs 26,620) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant.

