Motorola has officially launched the Edge 30 smartphone today in India. The handset is claimed to be the world's thinnest 5G phone. Motorola Edge 30 will be available for purchase on May 19, 2022, at 12 noon, via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores. It will be offered in two shades - meteor grey and aurora green. As an introductory offer, Motorola Edge 30 will be available at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration. Moto Edge 30 India Launch Confirmed for May 12, 2022.

Motorola Edge 30 sports a 6.5-inch pOLED 10-bit FHD+ resolution with up to 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Get ready for #motorolaedge30, World's Thinnest 5G Smartphone, with India’s 1st Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor, 144Hz pOLED 10-bit display & more starting ₹25,999* (incl. offer). Sale starts 19th May on @Flipkart, @RelianceDigital & leading retail stores! #FindYourEdge — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 12, 2022

For photography, the device comes equipped with a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a depth shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP snapper.

Motorola Edge comes packed with a 4,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port and NFC. The smartphone also comes with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Edge 30 is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variants costs Rs 29,999.

