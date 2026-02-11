Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design, Colour Options Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features

Mumbai, February 11: Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge series with the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, which has now appeared in a comprehensive set of leaked renders. The latest images, shared by tipster Evan Blass, reveal the device in five distinct colour options and suggest a design that balances premium aesthetics with high-durability certifications.

The smartphone is expected to feature a slim profile despite housing a massive 7,000mAh battery, a significant upgrade for the mid-premium segment. According to the leaked promotional materials, the device will likely run on Android 16 out of the box, making it one of the first in its class to offer the latest software experience alongside military-grade hardware protection. Oppo Find X10 Series Rumoured to Feature Massive 8,500mAh Battery with 100W Fast Charging Support: Report.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design and New Colour Variants

The new renders showcase a familiar but refined design language, featuring Motorola’s signature camera layout and a textured back panel inspired by materials like linen and nylon. The device will reportedly be available in five finishes: Silhouette (Black), Country Air, Blue Surf, Orient Blue, and Sporting Green. These finishes are complemented by a quad-curved display profile that gives the phone a flagship-like appearance.

The leaked images also highlight the ergonomic focus of the handset. Despite the inclusion of a large power cell, the chassis appears relatively thin, suggesting that Motorola has utilised high-density battery technology. The device is expected to include a quad-curved AMOLED display, providing a more immersive viewing experience compared to standard flat-screen models.

Motorola Edge 70 Specifications and Hardware Performance (Expected)

On the technical side, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The display is tipped to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced scratch resistance.

The camera department is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor using Sony LYTIA technology, alongside a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. For durability, the phone is likely to carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification, ensuring it can withstand extreme environmental conditions and accidental drops.

One of the standout features of the Edge 70 Fusion is its 7,000mAh battery, which aims to provide multi-day endurance for heavy users. To complement the large capacity, Motorola is expected to include 68W fast charging support. This combination positions the device as a strong contender for users who prioritise battery longevity without wanting a bulky "rugged" phone design. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Confirmed on February 25; Check Details, Know More About Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Event.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price (Expected)

While the official pricing has not been disclosed, the appearance of marketing-ready renders suggests an imminent launch. The device is expected to sit in the mid-range price bracket, likely starting around CNY 2,500 to CNY 3,200 (approximately 345 USD to 442 USD) depending on the region, continuing the brand's strategy of offering high-spec hardware at competitive price points.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).