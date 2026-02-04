Mumbai, February 4: Motorola has officially commenced the rollout of the Android 16 operating system for the Razr 2024, also known in several markets as the Razr 50. The update follows a series of successful deployments for other high-end Motorola devices, marking a significant milestone for the 2024 foldable flagship.

The firmware, identified by version W1UX36H.72-45-4, has initially been spotted in Canada. Weighing in at approximately 2GB, the substantial download introduces a suite of system refinements and new functionalities designed to improve the user experience and device longevity. Android 16 Update Rolled Out by Google for Its Pixel Smartphones With New Features and Better Customisation Options; Check List of Compatible Models.

New Productivity and Connection Tools

A core highlight of the Android 16 update is the consolidation of system modes. Users can now manage "Do Not Disturb," "Bedtime," and "Driving" modes from a single "Modes" section within the settings menu. This change allows for easier customisation, enabling users to define exactly which apps or contacts can bypass restrictions in specific scenarios.

Connectivity has also seen a major boost through the "Instant Hotspot" feature. Devices linked to the same Google account can now connect to the Razr 2024’s hotspot with a single tap, eliminating the need to manually enter passwords. Furthermore, the update introduces enhanced support for low-energy audio hearing aids, allowing users to toggle between phone and hearing aid microphones during calls.

Motorola Software Update Strategy

This release marks the second major OS upgrade for the Razr 2024. While Motorola has confirmed that the device is slated for one final major update next year—likely Android 17—the company has reassured users that security patches will continue to be provided regularly beyond that period to defend against evolving digital threats. Android 16: Google Rolls Out Next-Gen Android OS on Pixel Devices With Material 3 Design and Advanced Protection Feature; Check Compatible Devices and Other Details.

Beyond visible feature changes, the 2GB package includes under-the-hood optimisations. These range from improved battery health monitoring tools to performance tweaks aimed at ensuring smoother animations and system stability. Motorola recommends that users ensure at least 40% battery life and sufficient storage space before initiating the installation.

