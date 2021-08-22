Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has launched a new Motorola Edge 2021 globally. It comes as a successor to the Edge smartphone that was launched last year. The phone comes with improved specifications and more features than its predecessor. The key highlights of the phone are the Snapdragon 778G chipset, 6.8-inch IPS FHD+ LCD screen, 8GB of RAM, 108MP triple camera, 32MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and more. Motorola Edge 20 Online Sale Delayed; Pre-Orders To Commence on August 24, 2021.

As for prices, the newly launched Motorola Edge 2021 costs $699 (around Rs 52,000). However, the phone will be available for sale at a discounted price of $499 (Rs 37,200). The handset comes in a single Nebula Blue colour. The phone will be available for pre-order in the US from tomorrow. It is slated to go on sale starting September 2. Presently, the company hasn't revealed any details regarding its availability in the Indian market.

Ultra high-res camera 🤳 Ultra-smooth display 📱 Get ready to go big… the new motorola edge is almost here! https://t.co/Prg87jwyOd pic.twitter.com/CW2cfsTKmi — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) August 19, 2021

Coming to specs, it boasts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz of refresh rate. The display also supports a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with Adreno 642L GPU. The SoC is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera module at the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 out of the box with My UX on top.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2021 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).