Mumbai, January 7: Motorola is set to launch its new Motorola Signature smartphone in India today, marking the brand’s entry into the premium Android smartphone segment with a flagship-level device. The Lenovo-owned company has confirmed that the Motorola Signature will debut on January 7, 2026, and is positioned to compete with leading high-end Android smartphones in terms of performance, design and camera capabilities.

The phone is teased with a fabric-finished rear panel, flat display, and slim bezels, and is expected to run on Android 16 with extended software support. The device is likely to be backed by a 5,200mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support. Additional features may include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, IP-rated dust and water resistance, premium build materials, stereo speakers, and long-term software update support. iQOO Z11 Turbo Tipped To Launch With 7,600mAh Battery, Likely To Be Rebranded Globally As iQOO 15R: Report.

Motorola Signature Specifications and Features

According to industry reports and leaks, the Motorola Signature is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and may offer up to 16GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch to 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It is rumoured to include a triple rear camera setup with 50MP sensors for wide, ultra-wide and telephoto photography, along with a 50MP front camera. Storage options are expected to go up to 256GB. Samsung Galaxy Book6 Series Unveiled at CES 2026; Check Details.

Motorola Signature Price in India

Motorola has not officially announced the price of the Motorola Signature in India yet. However, the smartphone is expected to be priced in the premium segment, in line with other flagship Android devices. As per leaks, the Motorola Signature price in India could be INR 59,000 or beyond.

