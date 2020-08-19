Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone will be made available for online sale tomorrow in India. Buyers interested in buying the handset can head to Flipkart at 12 pm IST. The company has been offering the phone through flash sale ever since it was launched in the country. To recall, the phone was officially introduced in India last month with a price tag of Rs 16,999. The company has recently hiked the price of the handset by Rs 500. The main highlights of the phone are 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Snapdragon 730G processor and more. Motorola Razr 5G Might Get 2,633mAh Battery With 18W Fast Charging Support: Report.

As far as the prices are concerned, the Motorola One Fusion+ costs Rs 17,499 for a single variant which is packed with 6GB + 128GB. As mentioned above, the phone maker has increased the handset by Rs 500. The phone is offered in two colour options - Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Motorola One Fusion+ India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Talking about the features, the retailer is providing 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. There's also no-cost EMI options for the customers starting from Rs. 1,945 per month. On the specification front, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ notch-less display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 730G SoC, that is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There's also an option for storage expansion of up to 1TB via microSD card.

Motorola One Fusion+ (Photo Credits: IANS)

For photography, the handset packs quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a pop-up selfie camera module housing a 16MP snapper. The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology. The company claims that the battery can last for up to two days. It runs on stock Android 10.

