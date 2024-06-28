Mumbai, June 28: Lenovo on Thursday launched its first handheld gaming console, Legion Go, in India. Priced at Rs. 89,990, the gaming device comes in a sole configuration - 16GB + 512GB, and a single Shadow Black colour that runs on Windows 11 OS. Interested customers can purchase the device starting July 1 through Flipkart, Lenovo's official website and select Lenovo exclusive store. Lenovo will also be offering a one-year accidental damage protection plan along with a free screen protector with every gaming console.

Lenovo Legion Go sports a massive 8.8-inch IPS touchscreen display with 144Hz refresh rate, QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) resolution and 500nits peak brightness to ensure a lag-free gaming experience. Powering the console is an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chipset, which is paired with 16GB of RAM. It is also equipped with up to 1TB of SSD storage and a microSD card reader to expand the storage to 2 TB. It also packs a 49.2Wh battery with Super Rapid Charge support, which the brand claims can recharge the device up to 70 per cent in just 30 minutes. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Flagship Smartphone Launched in China.

Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console (Photo Credits: Lenovo India)

The first handheld gaming console from Lenovo comes equipped with Coldfront thermal technology featuring a liquid crystal polymer fan with 79 blades that keeps the heat dissipated at less than 25db fan noise in Quiet mode. It also gets RGB lighting on the power button and an iconic Legion O that switches colours to designate the selectable fan mode. Smartphone Launches in July 2024.

Another highlight of the console is its detachable TrueStrike controllers to ensure more flexibility while playing. In FPS mode, the user can detach the controller from the body and use the kickstand as the back to use it up on a surface. The right detached controller is attached to a controller base via a magnet, and the optical eye positioned at the bottom allows more precise game control.

