Mumbai, March 23: Motorola is set to expand its foldable smartphone portfolio in India with the reported introduction of the Motorola Razr Fold. Following its initial unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 and a subsequent showcase at the Mobile World Congress, the Lenovo-owned brand is positioning this book-style foldable to compete globally across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

The device marks a significant design evolution for the company, moving beyond the clamshell form factor into the large-screen foldable segment. Engineered with a focus on durability and slimness, the handset measures just 4.6mm when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded. It features an IPX9 water resistance rating and a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 cover for enhanced protection, while also introducing support for the Moto Pen Ultra stylus to cater to professional users. Apple iPhone Fold New Leaks Suggest Dual-Layer Glass, Zero-Crease Display.

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications (Rumoured)

The Motorola Razr Fold is equipped with a 6.6-inch cover display offering a 165Hz refresh rate, complemented by a massive 8.1-inch LTPO 2K main inner display. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 16, with the manufacturer promising seven years of software updates. For photography, it houses a triple 50MP rear camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, alongside a 32MP outer and 20MP inner selfie camera.

To enhance the multimedia experience, the foldable includes stereo speakers tuned by Bose with Dolby Atmos support. Powering the high-resolution displays is a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, as well as reverse charging capabilities. The device also integrates proprietary AI features such as "Catch Me Up" and "Next Move" to streamline user workflows and notification management. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications Leaked.

Motorola Razr Fold Price and launch

Reports suggest the Motorola Razr Fold could be priced at approximately INR 150,000 in the Indian market. This valuation places it in direct competition with the Vivo X Fold 5, while potentially offering a more affordable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The device is expected to be available in two distinct colour options: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).