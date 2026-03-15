Mumbai, March 15: New details have emerged regarding Samsung’s highly anticipated wide-screen foldable smartphone, a device widely expected to expand the company’s presence in the competitive foldable market. Leaks originating from industry tipster Digital Chat Station suggest that the upcoming handset will feature a 7.6-inch inner display and a dual-cell battery system with a typical capacity of approximately 4,800mAh.

This prospective device is being positioned as a distinct offering within Samsung’s portfolio, rather than a direct replacement for the established Galaxy Z Fold series. By incorporating a shorter, wider aspect ratio—reportedly closer to a 4:3 tablet-style layout—the device aims to provide a more natural experience for reading, document viewing, and media consumption compared to the taller, narrower profile of current book-style foldables. iQOO Z11x 5G Price in India, Sale Date.

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According to the latest information, the wide foldable is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This flagship chipset would ensure that the device maintains performance parity with Samsung’s upcoming premium foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8. The use of this processor highlights Samsung's intent to position the wide model as a high-performance, productivity-focused tool.

The device is also reported to employ a dual-cell battery design, a common architectural choice for foldable handsets that allows for balanced weight distribution across the folding halves. The specific configuration reportedly consists of a 2,267mAh cell and a 2,393mAh cell, resulting in a combined minimum capacity of about 4,660mAh. This setup is intended to support the device’s power-intensive internal components and large-screen display.

The emergence of the "Wide Fold" comes as Samsung faces intensifying competition in the foldable category from both domestic brands and potential entries from other major international players. Industry reports have long speculated about Samsung’s efforts to diversify its foldable designs, and this new model is widely viewed as a strategic hedge to provide consumers with varied form factors. Vivo X500 Series Rumoured To Feature Performance Split With Dimensity 9600 and 9600 Pro Chipsets.

While Samsung has tested numerous experimental designs that never reached commercial availability, the steady stream of credible leaks suggests that the wide foldable experiment is progressing toward a potential retail launch. The reports indicate that Samsung is at least prioritising an introduction in its domestic market, with further international expansion likely contingent on market reception and the broader competitive landscape later in the year.

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