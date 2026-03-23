Mumbai, March 23: Apple is reportedly developing a sophisticated dual-layer glass structure for its highly anticipated foldable iPhone to address the persistent industry challenge of screen creasing. According to supply chain insights shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the tech giant is testing a combination of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) and Ultra-Thin Flexible Glass (UFG) materials. This design aims to isolate the display panel between protective layers, reducing the mechanical stress traditionally caused by the hinge mechanism.

The move comes as competitors like Oppo have recently launched devices, such as the Find N6, which feature "Zero-Feel Crease" technology. Apple is expected to enter the market with a book-style foldable, rumoured to be called the iPhone Fold, potentially as early as September 2026. The company’s strategy appears focused on achieving a nearly invisible fold regardless of the manufacturing cost, aiming for a crease depth of less than 0.15mm. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max; Check Price, Specifications and Features Comparison.

Self-Healing Materials and Advanced Durability

Beyond the dual-layer glass, reports suggest Apple is exploring "self-healing" properties for the foldable screen. This technology would theoretically allow the display to smooth itself over time, reversing minor indentations caused by repeated folding. This follows a similar trend set by Oppo’s "Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass," which uses enhanced elasticity to act as a structural spring, actively countering deformations and preserving long-term flatness.

Anticipated Hardware and Performance

The iPhone Fold is expected to be a premium addition to the 2026 lineup, likely launching alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. It is tipped to feature an 8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, powered by the upcoming A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process. To maintain a slim profile, the device may transition to a side-mounted Touch ID sensor instead of Face ID and utilise a reinforced titanium and liquid metal hinge for maximum structural integrity. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Drops to INR 1,47,900 at Vijay Sales; Know Steps To Buy.

Apple iPhone Fold Price in India

While Apple has not officially confirmed the device, analysts predict it will be the most expensive iPhone to date. In the United States, pricing is expected to start at approximately USD 2,000. For the Indian market, this could translate to an estimated price exceeding INR 2,15,000, factoring in import duties and local taxes. The device is expected to be offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations to cater to the ultra-premium segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).