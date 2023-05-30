New Delhi, May 30: At Computex 2023, MSI has launched two new laptops. Both the MSI Prestige 16 and MSI Commercial 14 will be available in the second half of the year.

The MSI Prestige 16 2023 sports a magnesium aluminium alloy chassis. It measures only 17.9mm in thickness and weighs only 1.5kg. The 16-inch QHD+ IPS display comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The new laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, up to 32GB LPDDR5-4800 RAM, and M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen4 storage.

The new laptop is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, up to 32GB LPDDR5-4800 RAM, and M.2 SSD NVMe PCIe Gen4 storage.

Additional features include the Exclusive MSI Center, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI 2.1, a fingerprint scanner, two 2W Speakers, DTS Audio, an IR FHD camera, and an 82whr battery.

On the other hand, the MSI Commercial 14 configuration can be customized as per requirements. It features a keyboard deck made from a recycled material called PCR. 90% of the packaging is also composed of recycled paper.

The MSI Commercial 14 is aimed at enterprises and comes with enhanced security options. It also gets the MSI Meeting Helper app that allows screen annotation during presentations. The Enterprise Support Tool streamlines support processes.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, optional Ethernet, options NFC NFC (Near-field communication) support, and an optional built-in Smart Card Reader.

The new laptop comes with a three-mic setup and offers an on-screen indicator. Additional features include fast charging, a silent cooling design, and durability with a spill-resistant C-cover.

