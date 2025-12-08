Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video

Mumbai, December 8: A video circulating on YouTube claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a nationwide scheme is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) said on Monday, December 8. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim.

According to the PIB Fact Check, a YouTube channel called ECICOMPUTERSKSIR is falsely claiming that the Central Government is offering free laptops to students who have passed their Class 12th exams. "Currently, the central government is not running any free laptop scheme. Stay alert from all fake claims like free laptop distribution," the agency wrote on X. Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

PIB Fact Check: Viral YouTube Video Claiming Free Laptops From Government Is Fake

The PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to remain vigilant against online scams and misinformation, particularly those that misuse government branding or imagery to mislead the public. For verified information, the public is advised to refer only to government websites ending in “.gov.in” and follow official channels for announcements.

Claim : Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a nationwide scheme. Conclusion : The claim is fake, and the Government is not running any such scheme. Full of Trash Clean

