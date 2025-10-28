Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message

Mumbai, October 28: A message circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a nationwide scheme is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) said on Tuesday, October 28.
The viral WhatsApp message, which includes a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reads, "URGENT: The Government of India is promoting the digitalization of education by offering free laptops to students… Visit this official site and check eligibility https://education.gov.in@tinyurl.com/IndiaFreeLaptop-413." Is Government of India Providing 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians on the Occasion of Chhath Puja? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 28, 2025
It further claims that the government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning in 2025 and encourages recipients to “be part of the successful students that will receive a laptop."
Is Government of India Really Giving Free Laptops to Students?
Fact check
Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a nationwide scheme.
The claim is fake, and the Government is not running any such scheme.
