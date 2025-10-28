Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message

Mumbai, October 28: A message circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the Government of India is offering free laptops to students under a nationwide scheme is fake, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit (PIB Fact Check) said on Tuesday, October 28.

The viral WhatsApp message, which includes a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reads, "URGENT: The Government of India is promoting the digitalization of education by offering free laptops to students… Visit this official site and check eligibility https://education.gov.in@tinyurl.com/IndiaFreeLaptop-413." Is Government of India Providing 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians on the Occasion of Chhath Puja? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

WhatsApp Message Falsely Claims Govt Is Providing Laptops to Students Free of Cost

Free Laptops Anyone⁉️ A message is being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students. #PIBFactCheck ❌This message is #fake and the URL is fraudulent. 🚫 Do NOT click on suspicious links. ▶️Always VERIFY… pic.twitter.com/kRsPMyyYPK — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 28, 2025

It further claims that the government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning in 2025 and encourages recipients to “be part of the successful students that will receive a laptop."

Is Government of India Really Giving Free Laptops to Students?

Did India Post Send SMS Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Message. However, PIB Fact Check took to social media to debunk the claim, calling it fake, and warning citizens not to click on the fraudulent link included in the message. “This message is fake. The URL is fraudulent. Do not click on suspicious links. Always verify such claims through official sources,” PIB Fact Check stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to remain vigilant against online scams and misinformation, particularly those that misuse government branding or imagery to mislead the public. For verified information, the public is advised to refer only to government websites ending in “.gov.in” and follow official channels for announcements.

